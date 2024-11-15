London: A new law directive designed to create fairer aerial contests is in danger of turning rugby union into Australian rules football, according to England coach Steve Borthwick.

The Red Rose boss has recalled full-back Freddie Steward, renowned for his skill under the high ball, for Saturday's match against world champions South Africa at Twickenham in response to World Rugby's crackdown on 'escort runners', who block the path of kick-chasers.

Borthwick, however, believes that rather than leading to a more open game, the change has had the unintended consequence of producing more scrums.

"You don't want to turn rugby union into Aussie rules," said Borthwick in reference to a football code built upon kicking the ball long distances.

"I thought our game was in pretty good shape. There has been a fundamental change here," Borthwick said.

Borthwick lamented the fact the directive was announced on the eve of the November internationals.

"At that point in time, no players had played with it and we're now putting it on to high level Tests that are effectively the biggest stage of world rugby other than the World Cup," he said.

"I will be really interested to see where this goes because currently I see it only leading to more kicking and more scrums.

"I don't think anyone wants it to turn into Aussie rules."

Springbok supremo Rassie Erasmus, speaking several hours before Borthwick named his team, predicted Steward's recall, saying he would be "devastating" under the new set-up because of his aerial prowess.

Borthwick, meanwhile, acknowledged the 6ft 5in (1.95 metres) No 15's "super-strength" in the air.