Dubai: Sanju Samson is an enigma. The talented Indian batter has made headlines both for his breathtaking performances and, more often than not, for the wrong reasons—on and off the field.

The past month has been a roller-coaster ride, marked by dramatic highs and lows. Samson began with back-to-back centuries in T20 matches against Bangladesh at home, followed by another impressive century in the opening game of a four-match series against South Africa in Durban. However, those successes were soon overshadowed by two consecutive ducks in the following matches, casting a shadow over his recent form.

Adding to the drama, Samson’s father, Vishwanath, publicly criticized former Indian captains — Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli — as well as current skipper Rohit Sharma and ex-coach Rahul Dravid for not giving his son enough opportunities. “There are 3-4 people who wasted 10 years of my son’s vital career,” he told an Indian media outlet. “The more they hurt him, the stronger Sanju came out of the crisis.”

A glimpse of greatness

I had the opportunity to watch Samson play for India during the Under-19 World Cup at the fifth-place match against the West Indies at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in 2014. His talent was unmistakable, and the power he displayed in his shots hinted at a promising future. It seemed that the Kerala batter was destined for greatness in the cricketing world.

However, things didn’t go as planned. As a wicketkeeper-batter, Samson had to wait patiently for his chances. With millions playing the sport in India, only a select few get to represent the national team. This makes it essential to seize every opportunity, as it may not come again due to the vast talent pool in the country.

Talent meets tough competition

Indian cricket is full of stories about skilled players who never got their chance at the highest level. Left-arm spinner Padmakar Shivalkar, for example, was overshadowed by Bishan Singh Bedi, while leg-spinner V.V. Kumar missed out due to the legendary B.S. Chandrasekhar.

In modern times, selection can sometimes come down to the luck of the draw. Thanks to the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the rise of T20 cricket, today’s players have more chances to showcase their skills. Currently, three Indian squads are playing in Australia and South Africa, representing a talent pool of around 50 players.

With the retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, a few slots have opened up, and a consistent performance in South Africa could have strengthened Samson’s claim for a permanent spot in the Indian team across all formats.

Samson is bowled by South Africa's Marco Jansen for a zero in the second Twenty20. Image Credit: AFP

A crowded field of competitors

Samson, who celebrated his birthday in South Africa on Monday, faces fierce competition. Four other wicketkeeper-batters — Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul, and Ishan Kishan — have all performed well for India, and the competition is only getting tougher.

Samson has the skill and ability to earn a spot in the Indian team purely as a batter, and he can fit into any position from No. 1 to No. 7 in the batting order. However, his biggest challenge remains consistency. In 14 ODI innings, he has scored 510 runs with a top score of 108. In T20s, he has 701 runs in 32 innings, including two centuries and two fifties.

Adapting to the changing game

The dynamics of T20 cricket have evolved, with teams now more focused on preserving their wickets during the powerplay. As an opener, Samson’s role in white-ball cricket, particularly T20, is both crucial and complex. He needs to maintain a healthy strike rate while protecting his wicket.