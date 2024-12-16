Bitcoin has reached an unprecedented all-time high of $106,000 on Monday, spurred by statements from President-elect Donald Trump to “to do great with crypto”, suggesting the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve in the US.

Bitcoin (BTC) hit an all-time high or $106,488.25 at 12:40am UTC, after rising straight for 25 minutes, before pulling back to $104,063.03 as of 7.13am UTC on Monday.

“This announcement has sparked significant excitement in the cryptocurrency market, reinforcing Bitcoin's perception as a strategic asset and opening new discussions about its role in the global economy,” remarked Antonio Di Giacomo, Senior Market Analyst at XS.com.

Favourable climate

While the market buzz is palpable, Di Giacomo cautioned that this historic price surge benefits from a politically favourable climate for cryptocurrencies.

Since Trump’s election, Bitcoin has risen more than 50 per cent, propelled by his own pro-crypto narrative and the election of numerous blockchain-friendly candidates advocating for innovation and leadership in blockchain technologies.

"In this context, Trump's proposal for a strategic Bitcoin reserve is seen as a step toward institutionalising cryptocurrencies," Di Giacomo added.

In September, when Bitcoin was hovering around $60,000, BlackRock’s CEO Larry Fink (whose company manages $13 trillion in assets), admitted he was “wrong” about Bitcoin.

“As you know, I was a skeptic. I was a proud skeptic (of cryptos in general),” he told CNBC. Now Fink has changed his tune: “I studied it, and learned about it. And then said: 'OK, my opinion five years ago was wrong'. Here’s my opinion today: believe Bitcoin is a legitimate financial asset.”

Factors behind Bitcoin's spike

Bitcoin’s rally has been driven by multiple factors. Among the most notable is its growing institutional adoption.

For example, the inclusion of MicroStrategy, the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, in the Nasdaq-100 index underscores its increasing legitimacy.

This development positions Bitcoin as a strong competitor to traditional assets, elevating its reputation as a credible investment choice.

Global response

Globally, responses to Bitcoin’s rise are varied.

Vladimir Putin has endorsed cryptocurrencies as viable alternatives to the US dollar, while Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell remains skeptical, questioning Bitcoin’s value as a reliable store of value due to its notorious volatility.

Bitcoin reserve

Trump’s strategic Bitcoin reserve proposal is also being viewed as part of a broader geopolitical strategy, signaling US intent to challenge nations like China, which has advanced significantly with its state-backed digital yuan.

US President-elect Donald Trump’s proposal for a US Bitcoin reserve, coupled with growing institutional support, highlights the expanding strategic role of cryptocurrencies.

In this emerging “digital supremacy” race, Bitcoin could become a pivotal asset in the US’s economic and technological strategy.

Challenges, opportunities

Despite its record-breaking price, Bitcoin's future faces hurdles. Issues like regulatory frameworks, scalability, and market stability will play a decisive role in determining whether Bitcoin sustains its upward trajectory.

Yet, the new high of $106,000 demonstrates the cryptocurrency's growing importance in global finance and affirms its evolution from a speculative asset to a strategic financial tool.

Shift in perception

Bitcoin's recent milestone signals more than market enthusiasm; it marks a shift in global perceptions of digital assets, said Di Giacomo.

Trump’s proposal, coupled with growing institutional support, highlights the expanding strategic role of cryptocurrencies.

However, the path ahead is fraught with challenges, particularly concerning volatility and regulation.