Sharjah: Steven Bartlett, an entrepreneur, author, and creator of Europe’s No. 1 podcast ‘The Diary of a CEO’, inspired a packed hall of visitors at the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) with his candid reflection on overcoming odds.

Born in Botswana and later moving to the UK, Bartlett, now 32, grew up in poverty and was part of the only African family in his neighbourhood. This challenging environment profoundly influenced his perspective on life and success. “With that comes a lot of shame,” Bartlett said. “Shame can be a useful thing. For me, it became a really powerful motivating force.”

By the age of 10, he had developed a strong sense of independence due to his parents’ demanding work schedules. “When you have shame and independence, you can do a lot,” he said. This combination drove him to pursue entrepreneurial ventures and ultimately rise above his circumstances.

Embracing the skill of quitting

Bartlett’s decision to leave university was a pivotal moment in his life. While the choice appeared risky, he viewed staying in an unfulfilling situation as the greater threat. “I’d rather have the uncertainty than the certain misery,” he said. “For me, quitting isn’t a weakness; it’s a skill. It’s the necessary step before you can start something better.”

This mindset became a cornerstone of his philosophy, helping him distinguish between meaningful challenges and unproductive struggles. At just 21, Bartlett founded Social Chain, a company that leveraged social media to drive marketing innovation. Reflecting on its early days, he recalled buying Facebook pages for £20 and transforming them into a thriving media empire. Social Chain eventually went public before he stepped down at 27.

Sock as pop filter

The Diary of a CEO started modestly, with a £99 microphone and a sock as a pop filter. Initial episodes featured local entrepreneurs and attracted a small audience. Over time, however, the podcast grew to include high-profile guests, including Jada Pinkett Smith and Google’s former CEO.

“When I started, nobody wanted to come on the podcast,” Bartlett admitted. “But if you’re unwilling to face the discomfort of being bad at something, you’ll never succeed.”

The podcast’s success, he shared, stems from his willingness to embrace vulnerability. “I’ve run the experiment of being perfect and of being myself. The Diary of a CEO is the product of the second experiment; talking about my mistakes, struggles, and mental health. Vulnerability isn’t a repellent; it’s a magnet.”