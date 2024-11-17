Sharjah: Renowned Dutch editor and author Denise Larsen captivated an audience of writing professionals during her session at the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF). Drawing on over 26 years of experience, Larsen shared invaluable insights into the editorial process, from manuscript submission to author collaboration.
Larsen also referenced well-known rejections, such as those of JK Rowling and George Orwell, underscoring the resilience required in publishing.
Human touch in the AI era
On the impact of Artificial Intelligence, Larsen remarked that AI serves as a helpful tool for initial corrections and idea generation, likening it to “a smart intern or author partner”. However, she emphasised that AI cannot replicate the personal connection and nuanced judgement that an editor provides.