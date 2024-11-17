Dubai: Dubai Police is building a new forensic medicine facility that will speed up detection of crimes, with tests taking hours instead of days and results reaching 95% accuracy.

The building, inspired by the shape of the human body, is under construction on Tunisia Street and expected to be ready by the end of 2026.

Screenshot of a Dubai Police presentation about the building Image Credit: Aghaddir Ali/Gulf News

The project is part of seven initiatives being implemented by Dubai Police with the aim of enhancing innovation across various sectors.

Virtual autopsy technologies will be available, reducing the examination time from 10 days to just two hours, while also reducing the required personnel by 50%. Advanced computed tomography techniques will also be adopted, increasing the accuracy of results to 95% and providing specialised examinations with financial returns ranging from Dh2,500 to Dh7,000 per examination.

Second Lieutenant Hassa Al Bloushi, assistant biological expert at Dubai Police, said the building includes a modern pathology lab that reduces the examination time from 48 hours to just 12 hours, in addition to advanced devices for examining sexual assault that increase the accuracy of results to 90%.

Second Lieutenant Hassa Al Bloushi briefs reporters about the project Image Credit: Supplied

It will be the only building in the country that will include a forensic nursing specialty, which handles 40% of the forensic doctor’s tasks, contributing to the acceleration of procedures and improving work efficiency.

From an engineering perspective, the new building is among the few worldwide that adhere to the highest third-degree security and safety standards, enhancing its ability to handle critical cases, disasters, and emergencies.

New targets Time for dissection: two hours instead of 10 days.

Accuracy of the examinations: 95% using CT scan techniques.

Number of autopsy tables: 14 instead of four.

Capacity for storing bodies: 475 units instead of 80, including 75 units for infectious cases.

Number of clinics: 11 clinics instead of three.

The capacity for biological tests: 10,000 cases annually with the possibility of doubling to 20,000.

Reducing the pathology examination time: from 48 hours to 12 hours.

The capacity of the lecture hall: 150 people instead of 16 people.

The number new projects for Dubai Police: seven, including the forensic project.

Expected project completion date: end of 2026.

Autopsies and biopsies

The number of autopsy tables will increase from four to 14, equipped with imaging and live transmission technologies. The capacity for storing bodies will also increase from 80 to 475 units, with 75 units designated for infectious cases.

The project will add new sections, including clinics for neighbourhood inspections, which will increase from three to 11 clinics, with separate clinics provided for first-time detainees. The capacity for biopsies will also increase from 4,600 cases annually to 10,000 cases, with the possibility of doubling it to 20,000 cases annually. The pathology examination will be fully transitioned to a digital system, enhancing the accuracy and speed of the tests.

The building includes advanced sections such as death investigation and autopsy, laboratories, victim and detainee clinics, forensic imaging, and training, in addition to an administrative affairs department. It will include specialised laboratories in pathology, toxicology, entomology, and blood tests.

A centre for continuing medical education will also be established, featuring an educational theatre with filming and live broadcasting capabilities, along with a lecture hall that accommodates 150 people, compared to the current hall that only fits 16 people.

Repatriating the deceased