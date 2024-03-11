Dubai: Maj. Gen. Ahmed Thani bin Ghalita Al Muhairi, Director of the General Department of Criminal Evidence and Criminology, said the department has recently started the implementation of virtual autopsies, called virtopsy, using scanning and imaging technology by the Dubai Police, facilitated by artificial intelligence (AI).

Dubai Police is only the third such institution globally to use this technology.

“A device that works like a CT-scan, but is intended for forensic medicine, it examines the corpse and produces a report showing you if there is suspicion in certain places or certain organs, and the doctor later intervenes only in these areas,” said Maj. Gen. bin Ghalita.

The virtual autopsy uses the modern radiographical aids like computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to scan human remains and obtain a more sensitive, specific, and accurate result than that of the conventional autopsy.

Aiding autopsies

Speaking to Gulf News on the sidelines of the recent World Police Summit, he highlighted the significant reduction in the time required for autopsies, from five hours to a mere five minutes, thanks to AI algorithms.

This innovation not only accelerates the resolution of criminal cases but also respects the dignity of the deceased by minimising the need for extensive autopsy procedures.

The virtual autopsy technology also considers psychological matters, societal values, and traditions, ensuring that not every deceased person undergoes an autopsy unless urgently needed.

Furthermore, the Dubai Police have integrated forensic medicine and crime scene investigation into a single department, fostering collaborative work and contributing to the shortened crime-solving timeline, which now stands at 10 days compared to longer durations in other countries.

The Dubai Police’s investment in the development of their capabilities, infrastructure, and personnel has resulted in a state-of-the-art facility that promotes environmental sustainability and cost Dh550 million, marking the highest investment made by the Dubai Police.

Maj Gen. bin Ghalita also highlights the growth and diversity of the General Department of Criminal Evidence and Criminology, which has expanded from six individuals in 1986 to over 600 highly skilled professionals today, with a particular emphasis on empowering women and attracting Emirati staff members with advanced degrees.

This commitment to professional development and diversity has enhanced the Dubai Police’s capabilities in solving crimes efficiently and upholding the dignity of the deceased.

Maj. Gen. bin Ghalita has been serving in the Dubai Police for 37 years and has played a significant role in the development of the force during his tenure.

The official has overseen the implementation of cutting-edge technologies to streamline crime-solving processes. Under his leadership, the Dubai Police have integrated forensic medicine and crime scene investigation into a single department, fostering collaborative work and contributing to the shortened crime-solving timeline of just 10 days.