Dubai: The Dubai Police on Friday urged motorists to take extra caution on the roads as the country expects unstable weather conditions in the coming days.
The General Traffic Department of Dubai Police confirmed that it will continue to work with the relevant authorities to deal with traffic emergencies expected due to the depression.
The authority urged drivers to follow weather forecasts from reliable sources, and said traffic teams and patrols in all the main roads and intersections in the emirate will be fully prepared for any rapid intervention.
Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, appealed to the public to be careful and stay away from places where rainwater accumulates.
He urged them to reduce speed, avoid using the phone while driving to photograph the rain, which may result in serious traffic accidents.
What to do in the event of an accident
He also called on drivers, in the event of a minor accident, not to stop in the middle of the road to inspect the damage, and to quickly remove vehicles outside the right-of-way and to keep a sufficient safe distance from other vehicles. In the event that the vehicle is severely damaged and the driver cannot move it, he must use warning signals, secure himself and the people accompanying him, then place the warning triangle behind the vehicle at a sufficient distance to alert drivers coming from behind. The vehicle occupants must leave the vehicle, go off the road and call the police.