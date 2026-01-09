Clouds, calm winds and a hint of rain: UAE weather to stay mild through mid-January

Humidity and mist forecast as UAE enjoys stable weather conditions
Dubai: The UAE is set to experience a stretch of largely mild and stable weather beginning Friday, as a combination of weak low-pressure and high-pressure systems continue to shape atmospheric conditions across the region.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), Friday’s weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds forming over some eastern and northern areas, bringing with them a chance of light rain. Inland areas will become increasingly humid overnight and into Saturday morning, with a probability of mist in several regions.
Temperatures will remain comfortable, with highs reaching 27°C in the interior and 25°C along the coast, while night-time lows could dip to 12°C in inland areas and 9°C in the mountains. Relative humidity may reach up to 90 per centinland and 80 per cent in coastal regions, contributing to the likelihood of early morning mist or fog.
Winds will be light to moderate, ranging between 10–25 km/h, and may freshen at times to 35 km/h, blowing from northwesterly to southeasterly directions, depending on the region. Both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will see slight to moderate sea conditions.
Fair to partly cloudy skies are expected to continue on Saturday, 10 January, with low clouds and a chance of rainfall over eastern and northern regions. Night-time humidity will increase over coastal areas, bringing a risk of mist into Sunday morning. Winds will shift from southeasterly to northeasterly, remaining light to moderate.
On Sunday, 11 January, similar conditions are forecast to prevail, accompanied by a slight rise in daytime temperatures. Fog or mist may develop overnight and into Monday morning, particularly in coastal and inland areas.
Monday, 12 January will see low clouds mainly over islands and eastern regions. Humid conditions overnight are likely to result in fog or mist at dawn. Winds will shift to a northwesterly direction, although sea conditions are expected to remain slight.
By Tuesday, 13 January, partly cloudy skies will persist, with low clouds forming over islands and along the coast. Humidity will continue to rise overnight, maintaining the probability of early morning mist or fog.
