Dubai: The UAE is expected to experience severe weather conditions from Friday evening until Sunday, with heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning, thunder across the country. Some parts of the UAE will also receive occasional hailstorms.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), held a briefing on the expected weather conditions in the country, on Thursday, March 7.

Fahad Butti Al Muhairi, the official spokesperson of NCEMA, said the National Emergency and Crisis Management System has adopted a proactive approach to addressing diverse challenges and risks.

"To ensure a proactive and effective response to severe weather, the Joint Assessment Team for Weather and Tropical Situations, led by NCEMA, held a series of meetings to monitor the low-pressure system expected to move through the country,” he said.

“Weather forecasters anticipate that the country will be affected by unstable weather conditions, bringing heavy rainfall, lightning, thunder, and occasional hail," Dr. Mohammed Al Ibri, official spokesperson of the NCM said at the media briefing.

"The center analyses weather maps and data, while closely monitoring satellite images and radar networks deployed across various emirates of the country. This comprehensive approach enables us to study and monitor the weather situation effectively, allowing us to issue the necessary reports and warnings regarding the upcoming weather conditions," Al Ibri said.

Brig. Gen. Al Tunaiji emphasised that the ministry prioritises public safety and the protection of lives and property above all else. “Plans and procedures for weather preparedness are meticulously carried out in accordance with the highest standards of readiness, with continuous coordination among all relevant authorities.”

The ministry reaffirmed its complete readiness, with police teams and strategic partners from civil defence, ambulance, and rescue services, standing ready to respond to any emergency situation as per approved plans, ensuring the security and safety of all individuals.

The NCM underlined the importance of exercising caution and advised community members to refrain from going to the sea, areas prone to flash floods, places where water accumulates, and areas where hail is likely to fall.

It urged everyone to follow the instructions issued by the relevant authorities to prevent any unforeseen incidents, wishing safety for all.

Brigadier General Ali Al Tunaiji, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, said: "For the safety of all students, it has been decided that the decision regarding the transition to distance learning will be delegated to the emergency crisis, and disaster management teams in each emirate, particularly in areas expected to experience significant impacts."

Weather forecast from Friday to Sunday

Expect partly cloudy to overcast skies starting from Thursday night to Sunday night.

The NCM shared a summary of weather conditions till Monday, which explained: "From Thursday late night until Friday afternoon, clouds increases gradually over southern and western areas with a probability of light to moderate rainfall," the summary read.

According to the national weather bureau, the peak of the weather condition will be from Friday night to Saturday evening.

"From Friday evening and night until Saturday evening, clouds continue to increase over most areas of the country accompanied with rain-bearing clouds associated with heavy rain over scattered areas with lightening, thunder and hail, with strong winds."

Chance of heavy to moderate rainfall will continue on Sunday, especially over eastern and northern areas, and the cloud cover and rainfall will gradually decrease by Sunday evening.

There is a chance of fog formation on Monday morning, however, no rain is expected during the day.