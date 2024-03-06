Dubai: The General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, under the leadership of Lt. Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, has achieved an impressive success rate in uncovering crimes.

The top cop stated that the department’s crime sleuths have been able to analyse forensic evidence with remarkable accuracy, leading to the discovery of crimes at a rate of 99 per cent.

This accomplishment is attributed to the department’s meticulous examination and analysis of forensic evidence gathered over the years 2022 and 2023. Their expertise in deciphering complex cases and providing documented scientific evidence has been instrumental in supporting public administrations and police stations in solving thousands of challenging crimes.

The high success rate of 99 percent is a testament to the department’s commitment to using advanced forensic techniques and technologies to unravel the mysteries behind various criminal activities. It underscores their dedication to ensuring the safety and security of the community by effectively combating crime through evidence-based investigations, the official said.

Leadership enablers

Lt Gen. Al Marri was briefed about the leadership capabilities in completing forensic reports at the department, which has 262 forensic experts and 191 technicians.

The department has obtained ISO accreditations, passing competency and empowerment tests, applying the best international forensic practices, and bringing in the latest technology and devices.

Its experts also use advanced programmes, digital gear and systems which greatly enhance their work in harnessing forensic science to uncover crimes.

32,000 Number of samples examined by Dubai Police Department for Forensic Evidence and Criminology in 2023.

The total number of transactions received by the Department for Forensic Evidence and Criminology reached 32,000, comprising samples examined during the year 2023, while the number of samples submitted and examined reached 58,000 physical samples.

Scientific achievements

Lt. Gen. Al Marri was briefed about the most important achievements achieved by the department during the past years, including publishing 21 scientific papers in peer-reviewed scientific journals and registering a patent for examining narcotic drugs.

16 Number of new narcotic substances discovered by the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology in Dubai, now prohibited in the schedule of the Federal Narcotics Law.

In addition, the department has registered 82 specialised intellectual works in the fields of forensic evidence, organising the Emirates International Conference and Exhibition for Forensic Evidence and Criminology, classifying the “gas measuring device” as an innovative idea by the Innovation Council.

Lt. Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, inspected the department as part of the annual inspection programme for public administrations and police stations, in the presence of Maj. Gen. Ahmed Thani bin Ghalita, Director of the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, and his two deputies, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Matar Al Muhairi, Expert for Technical Affairs, and Brig. Gen. Makki Salman for Administration Affairs, Brig. Dr. Saleh Al-Hamrani, Deputy Director of the General Administration for Excellence and Leadership, Brig. Khalid bin Sulaiman, Deputy Director of the Leadership Organisational Office, directors of sub-departments, and a number of officers. Image Credit: Supplied

It has also concluded 30 strategic and major local and international partnerships, and obtaining first place in the field of fingerprint verification and comparison at the level of the Ministry of Interior for the fifth year in a row.

Notably, it has obtained 18 awards and accreditations in various scientific and criminal fields, in addition to discovering and adding 16 new narcotic substances prohibited in the schedule of the Federal Narcotics Law.

Foreward-looking plan