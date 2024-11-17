Sharjah: The Sharjah Committee for the Union Day Celebrations has announced a spectacular musical evening at the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre on Sunday, December 1, to celebrate the 53rd National Day of the UAE. The evening will be headlined by UAE’s top artistes Mehad Hamad and Mutref Al-Mutref.
The special evening, dedicated to the UAE and its stellar achievements, will see the musical duo regale the people of Khorfakkan and the east coast of Sharjah with their much-loved songs in the iconic setting of the amphitheatre overlooking the picturesque beach.
Mehad Hamad is known for his patriotic songs dedicated to the love of the homeland, and pride and honour for the nation. The artiste is popular for songs such as Farhat Watan, Ajmal Watan and Allah Ya Dar Zayed. His name is also associated with a number of well-known songs such as Fakrak Ma’i, Wain Ya Ghaib and Hatni Fi Oyounak Wa Ghamd.
Mutref Al-Mutref, a major star on the khaleeji musical firmament, is celebrated for his melodious voice as well as powerful performances that boast both authenticity and modernity.
The artiste is looking forward to recreating the magic of his works that have found wide resonance and acceptance among lovers of khaleeji music across the region as well as some of his latest creations, heightening and sharing the joy of the Union Day celebrations with the audience of Khorfakkan Amphitheatre.
Tickets for the special musical evening are available online at Platinumlist.