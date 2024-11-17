Mehad Hamad is known for his patriotic songs dedicated to the love of the homeland, and pride and honour for the nation. The artiste is popular for songs such as Farhat Watan, Ajmal Watan and Allah Ya Dar Zayed. His name is also associated with a number of well-known songs such as Fakrak Ma’i, Wain Ya Ghaib and Hatni Fi Oyounak Wa Ghamd.

Mutref Al-Mutref, a major star on the khaleeji musical firmament, is celebrated for his melodious voice as well as powerful performances that boast both authenticity and modernity.

The artiste is looking forward to recreating the magic of his works that have found wide resonance and acceptance among lovers of khaleeji music across the region as well as some of his latest creations, heightening and sharing the joy of the Union Day celebrations with the audience of Khorfakkan Amphitheatre.