Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call today with His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The two leaders discussed the close ties between their countries, exploring various aspects of cooperation and joint efforts, along with opportunities to advance these partnerships in a way that supports development priorities and aligns with the two nations’ vision for progress and prosperity for their people.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah also reviewed a number of regional and international issues, with a particular focus on the Middle East situation and recent developments in Gaza.

In this context, they stressed the importance of strengthening efforts to implement a ceasefire in the area and ensuring full protection for civilians in line with international humanitarian law, while also advancing joint humanitarian efforts to address the conditions faced by Gaza’s population.