Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested William Pereira Rugato, a 34-year-old Brazilian national wanted by Interpol for his alleged involvement in football match-fixing and fraudulent activities in his home country.
Rugato, who reportedly manipulated match results to gain illicit profits through international sports betting platforms, was arrested shortly after arriving in the UAE from a European country for a visit.
Collaboration
Colonel Tariq Hilal Al Suwaidi, Director of the Wanted Persons Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigations, said that Dubai is committed to collaborate with international partners to combat transnational organised crime.
“This operation reflects our commitment to fostering cooperation with law enforcement agencies worldwide to address cross-border crimes,” Colonel Al Suwaidi stated.
“Our goal is to build a robust global security framework that prioritises combating crime and sharing successful security practices, ultimately enhancing safety and security in communities.”