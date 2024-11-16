Sharjah: Sharjah Police have opened a a mobile police station in Shees tourist area in Sharjah to provide hasslefree services to residents and tourists.

The area is home to attractions such as Shees Park, Shees Market, and the nearby Al Rafisa Dam Rest area, all of which draw visitors year-round, especially during the cooler winter months.

Brigadier Dr Ali Al Kay Al Hamoudi, Director of the Eastern Region Police Department, said that ensuring the safety of both residents and visitors remains a top priority for the Sharjah Police.

Security presence

Speaking to Gulf News, he explained that the mobile police station was set up to strengthen security presence and provide comprehensive coverage, particularly during the rainy season and winter months when the area sees an influx of tourists. Security Measures and Services Brigadier Al Hamoudi highlighted the station’s role in enhancing public safety, noting that the center is staffed with personnel who carry out security patrols across key areas, including the entrances to the city and the Shees tourist zone.

The station also addresses inquiries from tourists, offering assistance and information on a wide range of topics.

Complex cases

For more complex matters, the mobile station refers visitors to the Khor Fakkan Comprehensive Police Station to complete their transactions. The mobile police station is fully equipped to handle a variety of situations, from monitoring security and responding to emergencies, to providing support for tourists. It operates around the clock to ensure quick resolution of inquiries and incidents.

Additionally, the station plays a critical role in public awareness, especially during periods of rainfall. Visitors are regularly reminded of potential hazards, such as flooding and dangerous riverbeds, common during the region’s climate fluctuations.

Ensuring safe tourism

Brigadier Al Kay Al Hamoudi also urged tourists and visitors to prioritise their safety, cooperate with security personnel, and heed their instructions, especially during adverse weather conditions. He advised visitors to avoid areas prone to flooding, such as riverbeds and rugged terrain, and wished everyone a safe and enjoyable stay in the region.

