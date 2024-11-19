UAE: Residents in many parts of Abu Dhabi woke up to a foggy Tuesday morning. While the fog cover was light in coastal areas, the Met office has issued red and yellow weather alerts across the internal parts of the Emirate, for fog till 9.30am.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), patches of fog were reported over Sir Bani Yas, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Road towards Al Falah, Liwa, Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Road, Al Faya, Al Wathba, and many parts of the Al Dhafra region.

Residents and motorists crossing these areas are urged to follow rules and drive safely, due to reduced visibility on roads.

There were no reports of fog in other parts of the country. According to the NCM, today's weather is expected to be pleasant, with clear to partly cloudy skies.

"[The weather will be] clear to partly cloudy at times, with the probability of some convective cloud formation Eastward," the NCM forecast read.

Early morning temperatures across the country were around 19°C. The weather is expected to be pleasant today with maximum temperature in the country expected to reach around to 32°C today.

Temperature highs in coastal areas by afternoon will be between 28 and 32°C. In the internal areas, maximum temperatures will be between 29 to 33°C, and 24 to 19 °C in the mountainous regions.

"Humidity is expected to increase by night and remain high on Wednesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some Western areas," the NCM forecast warned.