San Marino obtained a stunning promotion to the third tier of the Nations League on Monday after coming from behind to beat Liechtenstein 3-1.

Trailing at half-time, San Marino claimed their second-ever official win thanks to strikes from Lorenzo Lazzari and Alessandro Golinucci, and Nicola Nanni's penalty.

San Marino's players charged onto the pitch in joy after securing promotion to League C following a historic result at the Rheinpark Stadion in Vaduz.

The micro state's national team, whose first competitive win came against Liechtenstein back in September, have been promoted after topping Group D1.

San Marino are international football's bottom-ranked team but finished the group one point ahead of Gibraltar with whom they drew 1-1 on Friday thanks to a last-gasp Nanni spot-kick.

They scored three goals in a competitive fixture for the first time and Golinucci's first-time finish in the 76th minute, which decided the match, came from a slick passing move which would once have been unthinkable.