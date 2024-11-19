Bryan Zaragoza won and converted a late penalty to help Euro 2024 winners Spain beat Switzerland 3-2 in a Nations League dead rubber on Monday.

The Nations League holders, already guaranteed top spot in Group A4, twice took the lead but were pegged back by the already-relegated Swiss in Tenerife.

It was the first Spain match on the island in 28 years and fans were able to celebrate a win after Bayern Munich winger Zaragoza's late spot-kick settled the game.

Coach Luis de la Fuente changed his whole line-up from the win over Denmark on Friday, handing Athletic Bilbao centre-back Aitor Paredes his debut in defence.

Yeremi Pino, a Canary Islander, sent Spain ahead on home territory after 32 minutes after Pedri's penalty was saved.

Captain Alvaro Morata won the penalty and handed Pedri, born in Tenerife, the ball to take the spot kick, but Yvon Mvogo saved the Barcelona midfielder's effort.

"Here at home with a goal, the win... I can't ask for more," Pino told TVE.

"It was a very special game... full marks to the fans."

De la Fuente sent on another Spain debutant at half-time in Porto striker Samu Aghehowa.

Joel Monteiro levelled for Switzerland but a few minutes later Bryan Gil stole the ball back to restore Spain's lead.

Andi Zeqiri fired home from the spot after a foul by Fabian Ruiz in the 85th minute but Zaragoza ensured Spain could finish a spectacular year on a high.

The winger, on loan at Osasuna from Bayern, burst into the box and was brought crashing down by Vincent Sierro.