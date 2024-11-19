Prizes worth Dh250,000

As part of the celebrations that mark Jumbo Electronics’ 50 Years of Trust That Transforms, customers stand a chance to win a stellar range of prizes worth Dh250,000. If you are lucky, you can get your hands on highly sought-after tech products such as 85” Samsung TVs, Lenovo gaming laptops, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Sony noise-cancelling earbuds, and Huawei smartwatches.

Extra savings

Discount vouchers valued at Dh100, Dh200 and Dh300 are also up for grabs, providing extra savings across an extensive range of products. These can be redeemed on purchases of Dh1,000 and above, Dh2,000 and above, and Dh3,000 and above, respectively, ensuring significant savings across a wide range of products.

Exclusive discounts

Shoppers will also enjoy exclusive discounts like flat Dh200 on a minimum purchase of Dh2,000 on HSBC cards, 10 per cent discounts up to Dh200 on minimum purchase of Dh1,000 on Emirates Islamic Bank or Sharjah Islamic Bank cards, as well as additional savings for Esaad and Fazaa cardholders. Terms and conditions apply on the offers and discounts.

Adding another layer of value for customers during this anniversary sales, members of Majid Al Futtaim’s SHARE programme will receive five times the points on all purchases.

Celebrating customer loyalty

“Our 50th anniversary is a tribute to our customers who have supported us through the years and been at the heart of our journey,” said Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Electronics. “We’ve crafted this sale with unbeatable offers and prizes to celebrate their loyalty and make this milestone truly memorable. From the latest tech to exclusive deals, we’re excited to continue bringing the best to our community and look forward to many more years of excellence.”

The anniversary offers are available both online at Jumbo.ae and onsite across all the 17 Jumbo stores in the UAE. Anniversary celebrations include roadshows in key malls for loyal customers, where Jumbo will reward them, making this milestone truly unforgettable.

“Jumbo invites all customers to be a part of the festivities at the Mall of the Emirates from November 22-24 that visitors can participate in and share their love and stories of loyalty with Jumbo,” added Chadha.