Abu Dhabi: According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the UAE will experience light rains on Thursday, particularly over eastern and northern areas. Partially to fully cloudy skies are expected to cover much of the country.

A humid night is expected, with fog or light fog likely to develop over some interior regions by Friday morning, reducing visibility in certain areas.

Winds will shift from southeast to northwest, varying between light and moderate, with occasional gusts reaching up to 40 km/h.

Moderate to rough waves are expected in the Arabian Gulf, with high tides projected at 11:34am and 12:19am, and low tides at 6:03pm and 5:43am, potentially creating hazards for seafarers and coastal activities.

Meanwhile, the Gulf of Oman will experience mild seas, with high tides at 9:04pm and 7:58am, and low tides at 2:34am and 2:14pm.