UAE summer to end soon: Daylight hours shrink ahead of autumn equinox

Nighttime will lengthen through September and October by 8–10 minutes weekly.
Abu Dhabi: Daylight across the UAE will gradually shorten this month, reaching near equality with night at around 12 hours each by the autumnal equinox on September 23, astronomer Ibrahim Al Jarwan said. Al Jarwan is chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences.
Al Jarwan noted that nighttime will continue to lengthen through September and October, increasing at a rate of 8 to 10 minutes per week.
Longest day: Summer solstice on June 21, with 13 hours and 40 minutes of daylight.
Shortest day: Winter solstice on December 21, with just 10 hours and 20 minutes of daylight.
He described the equinox as one of the most significant annual astronomical shifts, marking the transition to autumn and bringing a gradual drop in temperatures along with changes in the country’s weather patterns.
