UAE weather alert: Dense fog in Abu Dhabi, NCM forecasts rain on Sunday

Abu Dhabi police urges motorists to drive carefully due to poor visibility on roads
Dubai: Motorists driving across the UAE roads should be extra cautious today. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued yellow and red alerts due to fog. Dense fog is expected in some areas of Abu Dhabi, till 8.30am.
The weather bureau has reported fog over Al Dhafra, and Arjan in Abu Dhabi, in the early morning today.
In a message posted on X, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution on the roads due to low visibility caused by fog. They urged drivers to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards for their safety.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reports that today, the weather will be partly cloudy, with some clouds appearing in the eastern and southern regions. There is a chance of convective cloud formation over the mountains, which may bring rainfall by the afternoon.
According to AccuWeather, the current temperature in Dubai is 36.1°C with a RealFeel of 40°C, while in Abu Dhabi it is 32.8°C with a RealFeel of 42.2°C.
In coastal areas, high temperatures will range from 37°C to 44°C, while inland regions will experience temperatures between 43°C and 49°C. Meanwhile, mountainous areas will have cooler temperatures, ranging from 31°C to 36°C. Humidity levels in coastal regions are expected to be high, reaching between 70% and 90%.
The Met office also mentioned the likelihood of low clouds forming over various areas, with some regions possibly experiencing light rain.
Winds will blow at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, occasionally reaching up to 35 km/h, which may carry dust and sand into the air, reducing visibility on the roads. Drivers should exercise caution in these conditions.
Additionally, individuals with allergies should be mindful when spending time outdoors. The sea will be calm in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox