UAE weather alert: Dense fog in Abu Dhabi, NCM forecasts rain on Sunday

In a message posted on X, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution on the roads due to low visibility caused by fog. They urged drivers to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards for their safety.

In coastal areas, high temperatures will range from 37°C to 44°C, while inland regions will experience temperatures between 43°C and 49°C. Meanwhile, mountainous areas will have cooler temperatures, ranging from 31°C to 36°C. Humidity levels in coastal regions are expected to be high, reaching between 70% and 90%.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reports that today, the weather will be partly cloudy, with some clouds appearing in the eastern and southern regions. There is a chance of convective cloud formation over the mountains, which may bring rainfall by the afternoon.

Winds will blow at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, occasionally reaching up to 35 km/h, which may carry dust and sand into the air, reducing visibility on the roads. Drivers should exercise caution in these conditions.

Surabhi Vasundharadevi Social Media Reporter

Surabhi is a social media reporter with almost a decade of experience in the field of journalism. She’s all about trending stories, while being a full-on car and bike enthusiast. If it’s got wheels or horsepower, Surabhi is interested. She also enjoys writing about cool tech and tasty food—basically, anything that makes life more exciting. Whether she’s exploring new recipes, or spotting the next big online trend, Surabhi is all about creating content that’s fun to read, easy to share, and always on point with what’s hot right now. Have a story to share with her? Reach out to Surabhi on svasundharadevi@gulfnews.com