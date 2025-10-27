UAE weather alert: Fog blankets Abu Dhabi roads, rain expected in these regions

Morning temperatures dip below 15°C in some parts of UAE
Abu Dhabi: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued warnings for fog and gusty winds across parts of the UAE. Visibility is expected to drop during early morning hours, while temperatures may dip slightly compared with previous days. Residents and motorists are advised to exercise caution.
The NCM noted that horizontal visibility might decrease further in some coastal and internal areas until 9 am on Monday, October 27, 2025. This morning, fog was reported over Al Hamra, Madinat Zayed, Al Jazeera and Mkyariz (Al Dhafrah region).
However, the eastern coastal areas of the country are expected to see partly cloudy weather. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), UAE residents will see mostly cloud cover across the country.
Light to moderate rain may hit parts of Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah on Monday afternoon. The NCM, in its daily forecast said: "Fair to partly cloudy over some areas especially Eastward may be convective by afternoon."
Temperatures across the country see a gradual decrease. According to official temperature readings, early morning temperatures in Al Ain dipped below 15°C. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 33-37°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 15-19°C.
Be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 35 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Tuesday morning, with a probability of mist and fog formation, especially over internal areas. Humidity will be high at 75-90 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions, it is expected to be 65-85 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
