Dusty weather to continue today across UAE, NCM issues alert

Met office issues warning for reduced visibility due to strong winds
Dubai: With today’s weather forecast indicating dusty conditions and high winds, individuals with dust allergies are strongly advised to remain indoors. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a dust alert that will remain in effect until 9 am today. According to the NCM, the weather throughout the day is expected to be partly cloudy, with occasional dusty conditions impacting visibility and air quality.
As the evening approaches, cloud cover is anticipated to increase over coastal and northern regions, with some islands potentially experiencing light rainfall.
Temperatures in the interior of the UAE are set to range between 37°C and 33°C, while coastal areas and islands will see highs varying from 30°C to 34°C. In contrast, the cooler mountain regions are expected to enjoy temperatures between 15°C and 20°C.
Yesterday, the highest recorded temperature in the country reached a blistering 37.8°C in Sweihan, located in Al Ain, at approximately 2:30 PM.
As night falls, humidity levels are expected to decrease. Light to moderate winds will continue throughout the day and into the evening, occasionally picking up strength and contributing to the turbulent dusty conditions.
Regarding maritime conditions, the sea is expected to be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and remains slight in the Oman Sea, making it imperative for maritime activities to be approached with caution.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox