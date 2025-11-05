GOLD/FOREX
NCM issues weather alert for dust and rain across UAE today

Reduced visibility, motorists advised to drive cautiously

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
2 MIN READ
NCM issues weather alert for dust and rain across UAE today

Dubai: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a yellow dust alert for Wednesday morning, covering key areas of the UAE and warning residents to take precautions. The alert highlights the risk of blowing dust and significantly reduced visibility, which the NCM forecasts may drop to less than 2,000 meters. This advisory is in effect until 9 PM tonight.

UAE residents can expect a noticeable shift in weather patterns today, marked by a gradual decrease in temperatures and partly cloudy to cloudy skies. According to the NCM, the weather will be dusty to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times over the Al Dhafrah region, where there is a chance of light to moderate rainfall.

Daytime high temperatures are expected to reach around 36, while the cooling trend is more pronounced at night. Lows could fall to 17 in some inland and mountainous areas. As of this morning, Dubai is experiencing mostly sunny and windy conditions with a temperature of 26. Yesterday’s coldest reading was 15.4 recorded in Mezaira (Al Dhafra) at 6:15 AM.

Wind, dust, and sea forecast

Winds will be a factor throughout the day, blowing at speeds between 10 km/h and 25 km/h and occasionally strengthening to 40 km/h in exposed areas. These stronger winds are responsible for stirring up dust and sand, leading to the reduced visibility and the current alert. Wind speeds are expected to ease gradually after sunset.

The maximum humidity level is projected to reach up to 85 per cent, increasing the likelihood of mist or fog forming overnight in parts of the country.

For marine activities, conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to be moderate to slight, and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea. The sea is generally safe, though slight fluctuations are possible during periods of stronger wind gusts.

