Motion-sensor cameras record the cat in Wadi Al Wurayah for the first time in years
Fujairah: Motion-sensing cameras at Fujairah’s Wadi Al Wurayah Reserve have captured rare footage of the Arabian lynx — a critically endangered species that had not been seen in the area for years, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.
The sighting, recorded under the Nature Watch initiative supported by Mashreq Bank and carried out in collaboration with the Fujairah Environment Authority and Emirates Nature–WWF, marks a major milestone in ongoing efforts to preserve the nation’s biodiversity.
Each new sighting of the elusive feline provides valuable data to assess its status, safeguard fragile habitats, and refine conservation strategies.
The discovery also reaffirms that the species, endangered both locally and regionally, continues to survive in its natural environment — a sign of progress for protected areas and a reminder of the need to intensify efforts to prevent extinction.
Last observed in Jebel Hafeet in 2019 and again near Wadi Shees in March 2023, the lynx’s reappearance in Wadi Al Wurayah renews hope for its long-term survival.
Recognisable by its muscular build and distinctive black ear tufts, the Arabian lynx plays a vital ecological role as a top predator, helping maintain balance within mountain ecosystems.
Native to the mountains and deserts of the UAE and the wider Arabian Peninsula, the solitary and nocturnal species is rarely seen in the wild.
The reserve’s motion-activated cameras, equipped with infrared technology, also captured images of other rare species such as Blanford’s fox, further enriching Wadi Al Wurayah’s biodiversity record.
Dr Ali Hassan Al Hammoudi, Director of Biodiversity and Natural Resources at the Fujairah Environment Authority, said the timing of the sighting — coinciding with World Habitat Day — underscores the reserve’s importance as a safe haven for threatened wildlife.
“Through long-term scientific monitoring and partnerships like Nature Watch, we’re proud to involve the community in biodiversity surveys that highlight the richness of the UAE’s mountain ecosystems,” he said.
Dr Andrew Gardner, Associate Director of Biodiversity Conservation at Emirates Nature–WWF, described the rediscovery as “a rare opportunity that demands urgent action.”
He added: “The Arabian lynx is a keystone species vital to ecosystem stability, with cultural and ecotourism value. While this sighting is encouraging, one record alone isn’t enough — it must be followed by concrete measures to ensure the species’ protection and survival.”
