Notice Nature

Notice Nature creates opportunities for various communities in the UAE — families, organisations, decision-makers and youth — to participate directly in environmental conservation as ‘citizen scientists’ through Emirates Nature-WWF’s Leaders of Change annual programme aimed at mobilising the UAE at large.

Citizen scientists work alongside specialists in gathering and analysing valuable data that informs conservation strategies by deploying scientific tools and helping install and maintain motion sensing camera at select sites in UAE’s first mountain protected area, Wadi Wurayah, which is managed by the Fujairah Environment Authority.

How cameras work

The cameras are triggered by movement and work both day and night with the use of infrared light. They offer a non-intrusive way to monitor wildlife, especially shy species like the Blanford’s Fox. These animal spotting provide valuable insight into the state of biodiversity and affirm the importance and the effectiveness of designating protected areas to conserve wildlife.

Environment conservation

Muna Al Ghurair, Group Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications, Mashreq commented: “The recent photographs of the elusive Blanford’s Fox in Wadi Wurayah National Park are a testament to the importance of our environment conservation efforts. These sightings provide critical insights into the UAE’s rich biodiversity, helping us understand and protect our unique wildlife. We are proud of our collaboration with Emirates Nature-WWF, for this exclusive biodiversity and wildlife mapping system.”

Critical data

“Using both simple and advanced scientific techniques, this system collects critical data of biodiversity within our nation. This data not only expands our knowledge of the UAE’s diverse ecosystems but also allows us to address the detrimental impacts of urbanisation, pollution, and climate change on the country’s flora and fauna. We are delighted to share that since January 2023, we have engaged over 550 participants, collecting over 3,200 observations. Through the Notice Nature initiative, we aim to gather valuable data, inspire a collective sense of wonder, and foster a shared responsibility for environmental stewardship across our communities in line with our Climb2Change strategic vision,” she added.

Rarely seen

Dr Andrew Gardner, Associate Director of Biodiversity Conservation, Emirates Nature-WWF commented: “We are excited to capture such clear images of the rare and secretive Blanford’s Fox. These animals are very rarely seen and so each record gives new information on the distribution of the species and its status. With the support of Mashreq, the Fujairah Environment Authority, and our citizen scientists in the Leaders of Change programme, we are confident that we will be able to collect more records of Blanford’s Fox and other rare species such as the Arabian Tahr and Caracal in the UAE mountains. This is incredibly valuable scientific information, that feeds into the conservation management of these species.”

Blanford’s Fox

Blanford’s Fox is classified as ‘Vulnerable’(VU) in the National UAE Red List and the Arabia Regional Red List. Vulnerable species are those whose populations have decreased significantly, making them likely to be classified as endangered in the near future if current challenges persist.

The small fox was first recorded in the UAE’s mountains as recently as 1995 and has only been recorded sporadically since. Blanford’s Fox is strictly nocturnal and feeds mainly on insects, fruits, and rodents such as Wagner’s gerbil and spiny mice. It is a very small fox species, with adults weighing around 3kg. It has large ears and a long bushy tail almost as long as the body. The tail may be tipped black or white. The solitary fox species lives in rocky mountain areas on hillsides and in wadis and can easily jump vertically three metres onto ledges.

Diverse species sighting

In addition to Blanford’s Fox, motion sensing camera in Wadi Wurayah National Park, implemented in partnership with the Fujairah Environment Authority, have captured diverse species including Brandt’s hedgehog and Red Fox, birds such as Hume’s wheatear as well as feral donkeys and goats. Moreover, during exclusive citizen science field trips within the park, Leaders of Change citizen scientists have spotted numerous species including the endangered Arabian tahr, snakes, dragonflies, geckos, scorpions, praying mantises, beetles, spiders, Arabian toads, grasshoppers and more.

