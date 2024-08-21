Nouf Al-Qadi, an environmental expert and PhD student from Abu Dhabi, said: “Use appliances with high energy efficiency ratings to reduce electricity consumption. Look for certifications like Energy Star to ensure you choose the most efficient options.”

She also advised villa owners to install solar panels at home as they can significantly reduce carbon footprint and lower energy bills over time. From an architect’s point of view, another sustainability champion Yousif Al Ani said, “Using recycled water for irrigation within a smart irrigation system, like drip irrigation, can improve water efficiency and reduce environmental impact as well as eliminate costly water bills.”

Making a conscious effort to go in dfor drought-resistant plants, recycling water within a smart irrigation system and utilising rainwater for watering plants goes a long way in conserving resources.. Image Credit: Supplied

The focus is on four areas: Conserving water and energy; responsible consumption, green transportation and planting trees wisely.

Conserving water and electricity

Conserving water and energy is not only about protecting the environment but also about ensuring the long-term prosperity and resilience of the nation. Through collective efforts and a commitment to sustainability, the UAE can continue to thrive in a resource-constrained world, the committee said based on inputs from the sustainability champions.

“Save up on your water and electricity bill, protect yourself from harmful toxins and mini-mise your carbon footprint, while adopting a more sustainable and eco-friendly lifestyle,” it said.

What you can do:

At home

1. Repair leaking faucets, pipes and toilets promptly to prevent water waste.

2. Install low-flow showerheads, faucets to reduce water usage.

3. Limit shower time and turn off the water while brushing, soaping or shampooing.

4. Water your garden early in the morning or late in the evening to reduce evaporation, and choose drought-resistant plants that require little water.

5. Choose appliances with high energy-efficiency ratings, use energy-efficient LED bulbs and install smart home systems to optimise energy use.

6. Unplug electronics and chargers when not in use to avoid phantom energy consump-tion.

At work

1. Make decisions on installing low-flow faucets and toilets in restrooms, and use LED lights and motion sensors in common areas.

2. Conduct awareness campaigns to educate employees about water conservation practices.

3. Implement Green IT initiatives and promote energy-saving settings on computers and office equipment.

While travelling

1. Minimise laundering towels and bedsheets to reduce water usage.

2. Where possible, choose eco-friendly accommodations that are green-certified and pro-mote sustainable practices.

3. Ensure that the lights and air-conditioning are turned off when you leave the room.

Inherited sustainability

1. Similar to what our ancestors practised in the past, utilise rainwater for watering your plants.

2. When the weather allows it, opt for opening windows and using fresh air to cool down rooms.