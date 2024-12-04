Big changes for UAE residents in 2025
From a new traffic law, to air taxis and environment related regulations, here's how everyday life will change in the coming year.
Indian expat wins Dh25 million in Big Ticket draw
An Indian expatriate based in Sharjah won the grand prize of Dh25 million in the Big Ticket draw series 269 held in Abu Dhabi. Appukuttan has been buying tickets for the past two years and won with ticket number 447363 purchased on November 22.
Dubai residents get nostalgic as 42-year-old restaurant shuts
The first Eat & Drink restaurant in Satwa has shut shop after 42 years as the building it is housed in is being demolished. Employees who used to live in and work in the building, have been shifted to other branches of the group that currently has 44 outlets.
Which UAE sectors will close 2024 with record hires?
Traditionally, the final three months of a year see increases in new hiring and staff movements. HR consultants say Q4-2024 will be the best for job creation in key UAE sectors since 2021, when the market was coming off the Covid crisis and many were returning to the job market.