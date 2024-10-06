Abu Dhabi: Five people have been arrested for illegally hunting using a falcon in Abu Dhabi emirate, police said.

Abu Dhabi Police, represented by the Special Patrols Department, in cooperation with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) and several partners within the Joint Committee for the Protection of Wildlife, caught the environmental violation in a sandy area north of Al Khatim.

The committee said the violators were caught near their four-wheel-drive vehicle, after they had hunted wildlife using a falcon. The special patrols had been monitoring their movements in the area, leading to their arrest, after which the necessary legal actions were taken against them.

Colonel Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Joint Committee for the Protection of Wildlife at Abu Dhabi Police, highlighted the committee’s dedication to enhancing collaboration to ensure the sustainability of biodiversity, and promoting the reintroduction programmes for endangered species, while raising environmental awareness about the importance of preserving wildlife sanctuaries.

EAD Secretary-General Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri said the Committee has strengthened the efforts of the Abu Dhabi government in monitoring the implementation of local and federal laws related to hunting and grazing, as well as monitoring nature reserves in the emirate.

The committee urged the public to cooperate in enhancing the protection of wildlife and fostering its growth. It also warned against the consequences of encroaching on the emirate’s natural wildlife.

The UAE ranks first globally in the Environmental Sustainability Index, EAD said. The country has also seen continuous success in protecting endangered species and in breeding and rehabilitating rare animals, it added.

What the law says

Federal Law No. 4 of 1999 concerning the protection and development of the environment, as amended, prohibits the hunting, killing, or capturing of wild birds and animals without a licence from the competent authorities.

Additionally, Law No. 22 of 2005 regulating hunting in Abu Dhabi prohibits the hunting of animals, birds, and reptiles within the emirate without a license from the authority, which specifies hunting areas, licensed species, hunting seasons, and the tools and equipment that are permitted or prohibited for use in hunting.