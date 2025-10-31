GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Endangered apes found stuffed in passenger’s bag at Mumbai airport

One gibbon dead, another rescued as customs officers bust wildlife trafficking attempt

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
This handout picture taken and released by Customs Mumbai International Airport on October 30, 2025, shows a silvery gibbon as it was seized from a checked baggage of a passenger travelling from Malaysia via Thailand, at Mumbai International Airport.
This handout picture taken and released by Customs Mumbai International Airport on October 30, 2025, shows a silvery gibbon as it was seized from a checked baggage of a passenger travelling from Malaysia via Thailand, at Mumbai International Airport.
AFP

Mumbai: Indian customs officers have arrested a plane passenger after discovering two endangered gibbons stuffed inside a checked bag, the latest animals seized from smugglers at Mumbai’s airport.

One of the tiny apes from Indonesia was dead, while the other, in a video shared by Indian Customs, was seen cradled in the arms of an officer, softly hooting before covering its face with its arm.

Customs said the passenger, who had travelled from Malaysia via Thailand, was given the rare apes by a wildlife trafficking “syndicate” for delivery in India.

Officers acting on “specific intelligence” arrested the passenger in Mumbai on Thursday.

“A subsequent search of their checked baggage, a trolley bag, led to the discovery and seizure of two Silvery Gibbon (Hylobates moloch), one live and one found dead, which were concealed in a basket,” the customs department said.

Wildlife trade monitor TRAFFIC, which battles the smuggling of wild animals and plants, warned in June of a “very troubling” trend in trafficking driven by the exotic pet trade.

More than 7,000 animals, dead and alive, have been seized along the Thailand-India air route in the last 3.5 years, it said.

Home in the wild for the small Silvery Gibbon is the rainforests of Java in Indonesia.

They are threatened by the loss of forests, hunting and the pet trade, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Estimates for the primates left range from about 2,500 to 4,000.

The seizure follows several recent smuggling busts at the same airport.

Just a week earlier, customs officials said they had arrested another smuggler carrying snakes, tortoises and a raccoon.

In June, Mumbai customs intercepted two passengers arriving from Thailand with dozens of venomous vipers and more than 100 other creatures, including lizards, sunbirds and tree-climbing possums, also arriving from Thailand.

In February, customs officials at Mumbai airport stopped a smuggler with five Siamang Gibbons, an ape native to the forests of Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Related Topics:
india

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Emad Maktari, CEO & Founder, Check Trusty

Home improvement professionals on tap with Check Trusty

2m read
Navi Mumbai International Airport will make Mumbai one of the few global cities with more than one international airport.

Inside Navi Mumbai’s Rs196.5-billion airport

3m read
Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), built at a cost of Rs196.5 billion ($2.36 billion), will make Mumbai one of the few global cities with more than one international airport.

India’s next-gen Navi Mumbai Airport takes off

2m read
Illustrative imge. The two new airports are part of the government’s broader infrastructure push to modernise and expand the country’s aviation capacity.

Two new airports set to open this month in India

2m read