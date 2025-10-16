GOLD/FOREX
Photos that speak: Wildlife Photographer of the year 2025 winners

London’s Natural History Museum honours breathtaking wildlife photos from across the globe

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
A brown hyena roams the eerie, sand-filled streets of Kolmanskop, a long-abandoned diamond mining town near Lüderitz, Namibia. Captured by South African photographer Wim van den Heever using a night-time camera trap, the haunting image titled Ghost Town Visitor won both the Urban Wildlife and Overall titles at the 2025 Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards.
Wim van den Heever/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
1/8
Glowing in ultraviolet light, a carnivorous pitcher plant in Kuching, Sarawak, Borneo, reveals its secret allure. These plants use colour, scent, and nectar to attract unsuspecting insects into their digestive pools. The image by Chien Lee won the Plants and Fungi category at the 2025 Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards.
Chien Lee/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
2/8
An inquisitive harbour seal basks in the gentle rain on the shores of Heligoland, Germany. Captured by photographer Luca Lorenz, the image — part of his portfolio celebrating the beauty and vulnerability of marine life — earned him the coveted Star Award at the 2025 Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.
Luca Lorenz/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
3/8
An Atlantic fishing vessel glows under the polar night in northern Norway — a stark reminder of the conflict between seabirds and the fishing industry. Norwegian photographer Audun Rikardsen captured this striking scene, which won the Oceans: The Bigger Picture category at the 2025 Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards.
Audun Rikardsen/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
4/8
An orphaned giant anteater pup trails its caregiver after feeding time at a rehabilitation centre in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Captured by photographer Fernando Faciole, the poignant image — highlighting the toll of road collisions on anteater populations — was highly commended in the Photojournalism category and won the Impact Award at the 2025 Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.
Fernando Faciole/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
5/8
A swell shark’s egg case sways from a strand of giant kelp in Monterey Bay, California. With kelp forests in the region declining by more than 95% over three decades, species like the swell shark — which depend on kelp for reproduction — face mounting survival challenges. The image by Ralph Pace won the Underwater category at the 2025 Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards.
Ralph Pace/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
6/8
A caracal launches a daring attack on a lesser flamingo at Ndutu Lake in Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park. Known for their acrobatic leaps and diverse diet, caracals are rarely documented hunting flamingos. The extraordinary image by Dennis Stogsdill won the Behaviour: Mammals category at the 2025 Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards.
Dennis Stogsdill/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
7/8
A ladyfish darts upward to steal its prey from beneath an egret’s beak in Yundang Lake, Fujian province, China. Once a polluted, landlocked harbour, Yundang Lake was later restored and reconnected to the sea — a transformation that revived its marine life. The image by Qingrong Yang won the Behaviour: Birds category at the 2025 Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards.
Qingrong Yang/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
8/8
An orb weaver spider balances on its intricate web above a pedestrian bridge in Ibbenbüren, Germany, illuminated by the glow of car lights below. In urban areas, these spiders often spin their webs near artificial lights that lure night-flying insects. The image by Simone Baumeister won the Natural Artistry category at the 2025 Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards.
Simone Baumeister/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
UAE Lottery: How unlucky man became unbelievable winner

V Perfumes named Number 1 Online Perfume Retailer

Dh100m UAE Lottery announces lucky winners of 22nd draw

