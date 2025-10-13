GOLD/FOREX
Gaza-Israel hostage release: A day of emotions captured in photos

Israel gets final hostages as Gaza truce sees nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners freed

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
AP
1/15
This handout combination image released by the Israeli army shows freed Israeli hostages — (top, left to right) Alon Ohel and Eitan Mor; (bottom, left to right) Gali Berman and Guy Gilboa-Dalal — among those held captive in Gaza since the October 7, 2023 attacks. They were released as part of a prisoner-hostage swap under a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas on October 13, 2025.
AFP
2/15
Palestinian men gesture from inside a bus after being released from the Ofer military prison located between Ramallah and Beitunia .
AFP
3/15
People react as they gather to watch a live broadcast of Israeli hostages released from Gaza at a plaza known as hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. The release took place as part of a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas.
AP
4/15
People gather to watch from a hilltop near Ofer military prison located between Ramallah and Beitunia in the occupied West Bank on October 13, 2025, ahead of the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages held by Hamas in Gaza since the October 7 attacks.
AFP
5/15
This handout picture released by the Israeli army shows released Israeli hostage Gali Berman, one of the former captives in Gaza since the 2023 October 7 attacks by Palestinian militants, after being handed over in a prisoner-hostage swap.
AFP
6/15
Family and friends of Israeli hostage Eitan Horn react to the news of his release at their house in the central Israeli city of Rosh Haayin on October 13, 2025.
AFP
7/15
Palestinians head north along al-Rashid Street towards Gaza City, Gaza. Israel has pulled back troops from most populated areas in Gaza and has agreed to allow much more aid into the devastated Mediterranean territory, home to around 2.2 million people.
AFP
8/15
Hamas militants and civilians gather on the road as an International Red Cross vehicle arrive to transport the second batch of released Israeli hostages, south of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on October 13, 2025.
AFP
9/15
A military vehicle drives past Israelis gathering with national flags outside the Reim military base near the border with Gaza in southern Israel on October 13, 2025 to welcome the hostages about to arrive following their release by Hamas from the Gaza Strip.
AFP
10/15
People react as they gather to watch a live broadcast of Israeli hostages released from Gaza at a plaza known as hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel
AP
11/15
Vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) leave with the second batch of released Israeli hostages released by Hamas in the south of Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, on October 13, 2025.
AFP
12/15
Vehicles carrying hostages who were released by Hamas from the Gaza Strip arrive to the Reim military base near the border with Gaza in southern Israel on October 13, 2025.
AFP
13/15
People react as they gather to watch a live broadcast of Israeli hostages released from Gaza at a plaza known as hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel.
AFP
14/15
Members of an Israeli military band listen to a live broadcast showing the first group of hostages being released from Hamas captivity in Gaza, ahead of a welcoming ceremony for U.S. President Donald Trump's arrival at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.
AP
15/15
Ziv Berman, one of the released Israeli hostages formerly held captive in Gaza gestures from the window of an Israeli CH-53 Sea Stallion military helicopter at Sheba Tel-HaShomer Medical Centre in Ramat Gan on October 13, 2025.
AFP
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
