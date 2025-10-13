GOLD/FOREX
Hamas hands over all 20 living Israeli hostages to Red Cross

Over the course of the day, 1,900 Palestinian prisoners also expected to be released

Last updated:
AFP and AP
A woman reacts as people celebrate at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv as news came out that a Red Cross convoy is on its way to pick up a second group of Israeli hostages to be freed by Hamas on October 13, 2025.
Khan Yunis: Hamas handed over all 20 surviving Israeli hostages to Red Cross representatives in Gaza on Monday, Israel’s public broadcaster reported.

The group was released in two batches, with a second group of 13 hostages transferred in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, the broadcaster said.

Hamas released seven hostages early on Monday, the first to be freed as part of a ceasefire pausing two years of war that pummelled the Gaza Strip, killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, and left scores of captives in militant hands.

The seven were expected be reunited with their families and undergo medical checks in Israel. Meanwhile, the Red Cross was on its way to point in southern Gaza where it is expected to take custody of second group of living hostages, according to the Israeli military.

Over the course of the day, over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel are also expected to be released. The bodies of the remaining 28 dead hostages are also to be handed over as part of the deal, although the exact timing remained unclear.

Families and friends of the hostages who gathered in a square in Tel Aviv broke into wild cheers as Israeli television channels announced that the hostages were in the hands of the Red Cross. Tens of thousands of Israelis watched the transfers at public screenings across the country.

Later, Israel released the first photos of hostages arriving home. Among them was a photo of Gali and Ziv Berman with expressions of disbelief as they reunited with each other. The 28-year-old twins from Kfar Aza were held separately in Gaza, according to hostages previously released.

Palestinians, meanwhile, awaited the release of hundreds of prisoners held by Israel.

While major questions remain about the future of Hamas and Gaza, the exchange of hostages and prisoners raised hopes for ending the deadliest war ever between Israel and the militant group. The ceasefire is also expected to be accompanied by a surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of people have been left homeless and many are going hungry.

