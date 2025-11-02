Israel receives remains of three Gaza hostages: PM office

Earlier, Hamas said the remains were discovered in a tunnel in southern Gaza.
Israel announced on Sunday that the remains of three hostages had been handed over from Gaza and would be examined by forensic experts, as a fragile month-old ceasefire continued to hold. Earlier, Hamas said the remains were discovered in a tunnel in southern Gaza.
Since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, Palestinian militants have released the remains of 17 hostages, leaving 11 still in Gaza prior to Sunday’s handover. Typically, militants release one or two bodies every few days. Israel has urged faster progress, noting that in some cases the remains do not match any known hostages. Hamas has cited widespread devastation as a complicating factor.
Israel’s military confirmed that official identification of the remains would be provided to families first. Families have continued to hold weekly rallies, expressing high emotions around the remains. Moran Harari, a friend of the late Carmel Gat, called for restraint during a rally in Jerusalem, saying: “This cursed war has taken so many lives of dear people on both sides of the fence. This time, we must not fall into it again.”
As part of the ongoing exchange, Israel has returned the remains of 15 Palestinians in return for the remains of Israeli hostages. Health officials in Gaza face difficulties identifying bodies due to limited access to DNA kits; only 75 of 225 Palestinian bodies returned since the ceasefire began have been identified. It remains unclear whether these individuals were killed during the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack, died in Israeli custody, or were recovered by Israeli troops during the war.
The remains exchange forms a key part of the initial phase of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire. The 20-point plan includes forming an international stabilization force with Arab and other partners, coordinated with Egypt and Jordan, to secure Gaza’s borders and ensure the ceasefire holds. Multiple nations have expressed interest in contributing but have requested a clear UN Security Council mandate before committing troops.
Israel has warned that “pockets of Hamas” remain in areas like Rafah and Khan Younis under Israeli control. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a Cabinet meeting: “There are actually two in Rafah and Khan Younis, and they will be eliminated.”
The 2023 Hamas-led attack, which sparked the deadliest and most destructive conflict in recent history, killed about 1,200 people and took 251 hostages. Israel’s military offensive has killed over 68,600 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants. The conflict continues to raise complex issues regarding Hamas’ disarmament, postwar governance of Gaza, and the scaling up of humanitarian aid.
