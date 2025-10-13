First 7 Israeli hostages held in Gaza released, Trump en route to Israel

Hamas publishes names of 1,900+ Palestinian prisoners, process overseen by the Red Cross
The first seven Israeli hostages were released on Monday, among the 20 living hostages from Gaza, who are expected to return home today.
The seven hostages were released by Hamas militants to the Red Cross and will soon be handed over to the Israeli military.
According to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum they are:
Gali Berman
Ziv Berman
Eitan Abraham Mor
Omri Miran
Matan Angrest
Alon Ohel
Guy Gilboa-Dalal
Nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees in Israel will also be freed as part of the first crucial phase of the US-brokered ceasefire deal.
The release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza is a process overseen by the Red Cross.
“The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has started a multi-phase operation to facilitate the release and transfer of hostages and detainees as part of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas,” it said.
According to multiple reports, Hamas has published the names of more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners expected to be released in this initial phase of the ceasefire deal.
The operation is being closely monitored as part of the US-brokered agreement aimed at de-escalating the conflict and facilitating humanitarian aid, as per CNN.
Updates:
The Red Cross confirmed that the exchange process for hostages has started, with hopes that around 48 Israeli captives will be released.
These hostages were seized during Hamas’s attacks on October 7, 2023, and have been held for over two years. Israel aims to bring home 20 of these hostages early during this phase.
The Israeli government has identified the hostages, including individuals like musician Alon Ohel and brothers from Kibbutz Nir Oz, among others, with ongoing negotiations and preparations for their safe return.
US President Donald Trump is en route to Israel, where he is scheduled to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today and address the Israeli Knesset.
He is also expected to meet with some of the families of the hostages.
After his visit to Israel, Trump will proceed to Egypt, where a summit involving leaders from more than 20 countries, including French President Emmanuel Macron and UK’s Keir Starmer, will convene to discuss Gaza’s future and regional stability.
The ceasefire agreement, brokered with international mediation, permitted the release of the hostages and Palestinian prisoners, as well as the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.
Under the deal, Hamas is due to release the remaining captives and allow aid trucks to deliver supplies to displaced residents in Gaza
International leaders are closely watching the process, emphasizing the importance of a durable peace and stability in the region following years of conflict.
The situation remains dynamic with the first phase of the hostage release underway, international visits progressing, and diplomatic efforts continuing to secure a long-term resolution to the conflict.
