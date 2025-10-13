GOLD/FOREX
Tears and cheers in Tel Aviv's Hostages Square as first hostages handed over

Hamas released seven hostages on Monday, the first to be released as part of a ceasefire

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor and AFP
Dubai: Hundreds erupt in cheers, tears, and songs at Tel Aviv's Hostages Square as news broke that the first hostages had been released from two years of captivity in Gaza. Many had come as the sun rose, carrying pictures of the hostages, waving Israeli flags bearing a yellow ribbon, a symbol of the movement calling for the hostages' release. 

