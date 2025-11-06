GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Israel army says body of Gaza hostage handed over to Red Cross

Red Cross had taken possession of the remains of a hostage from Gaza

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Red Cross vehicles carrying the bodies of two people believed to be deceased hostages handed over by Hamas make their way toward the Kissufim border crossing with Israel, to be transferred to Israeli authorities, in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. File photo
Red Cross vehicles carrying the bodies of two people believed to be deceased hostages handed over by Hamas make their way toward the Kissufim border crossing with Israel, to be transferred to Israeli authorities, in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. File photo
AP

The Israeli military said on Wednesday that the Red Cross had taken possession of the remains of a hostage from Gaza as part of the ongoing ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

"According to information provided by the Red Cross, a coffin of a deceased hostage has been transferred into its custody and is on the way to (Israeli) troops in the Gaza Strip," the military said in a statement. 

Of the 28 deceased hostages Hamas agreed to hand over to Israel under the deal, it has so far returned 21 -- 19 Israelis, one Thai national and one Nepali -- excluding the latest body. 

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Palestinian Hamas militants stand near a International Red Cross (ICRC) vehicle, as a search for the bodies of killed Israeli hostages takes place, in Gaza City on November 2, 2025.

Israel receives remains of three Gaza hostages

2m read
Palestinians react after carrying the bodies of those killed while trying to reach aid trucks entering northern Gaza.

3 unidentified remains transferred to Israel: Red Cross

5m read
Palestinians and members of the People and members of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) gather at a site where people are digging with excavators, reportedly in search for bodies in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 17, 2025.

Israel says received 2 Gaza hostage bodies

1m read
Hamas said Wednesday it has handed back the remains of all the deceased hostages that it can reach, as the Israeli military said the Red Cross had received two more bodies in Gaza.

Hamas returns 2 more bodies, needs time to reach others

2m read