Israel says received 2 Gaza hostage bodies from Red Cross

Coffins bearing bodies of 2 hostages handed over to IDF, Shin Bet inside Gaza

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Palestinians and members of the People and members of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) gather at a site where people are digging with excavators, reportedly in search for bodies in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 17, 2025.
Palestinians and members of the People and members of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) gather at a site where people are digging with excavators, reportedly in search for bodies in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 17, 2025.
AFP

Israel said its security forces in the Gaza Strip received the remains of two hostages from the Red Cross on Tuesday returned as part of a US-brokered ceasefire deal.

"Israel has received, through the Red Cross, the coffins of two hostages who were killed, which were handed over to an IDF (military) and Shin Bet force inside the Gaza Strip" a statement from the prime minister's office said, adding the bodies would be transferred to Israel for identification.

