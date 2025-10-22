Israel says received 2 Gaza hostage bodies from Red Cross

Coffins bearing bodies of 2 hostages handed over to IDF, Shin Bet inside Gaza
Israel said its security forces in the Gaza Strip received the remains of two hostages from the Red Cross on Tuesday returned as part of a US-brokered ceasefire deal.
"Israel has received, through the Red Cross, the coffins of two hostages who were killed, which were handed over to an IDF (military) and Shin Bet force inside the Gaza Strip" a statement from the prime minister's office said, adding the bodies would be transferred to Israel for identification.
