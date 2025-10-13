GOLD/FOREX
Hamas urges Trump, mediators to ensure Israel does not resume 'aggression' against Gazans

Militant group welcomes Trump statement on end of Israel's war on Gaza

AFP
Displaced Palestinian children sit on the back of trucks waiting along Salah Al Din road in Nuseirat as people make their way to the northern part of the Gaza strip on January 28, 2025.
AFP

Hamas on Monday urged US President Donald Trump and the mediators of the Gaza ceasefire deal to ensure that Israel does not resume military operations in the territory.

"We welcome the statement by US President Trump, who clearly affirmed the end of Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told AFP.

"We call on all mediators and international parties to continue monitoring Israel’s conduct and to ensure it does not resume its aggression against our people in Gaza," he added.

