Global Village opens its gates with a spectacular world-themed parade
Dubai’s Global Village opened its gates for the 30th season with a spectacular fireworks show, lighting up the night sky and marking the start of the much-anticipated festival. Visitors were welcomed into a vibrant celebration of culture, food, and entertainment, with pavilions from around the world showcasing unique traditions, cuisines, and performances.
The opening night set the tone for what promises to be a season full of colourful experiences and family-friendly attractions.
