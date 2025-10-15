GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
PHOTOS
PHOTOS
Photos /
News

Inside Global Village’s opening parade: Fireworks, drums and dazzling shows

Global Village opens its gates with a spectacular world-themed parade

Last updated:
Virendra Saklani, Chief Visual Journalist ; Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor and Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
A spectacular parade and excited crowds mark the opening of Global Village Season 30.
A spectacular parade and excited crowds mark the opening of Global Village Season 30.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai’s Global Village opened its gates for the 30th season with a spectacular fireworks show, lighting up the night sky and marking the start of the much-anticipated festival. Visitors were welcomed into a vibrant celebration of culture, food, and entertainment, with pavilions from around the world showcasing unique traditions, cuisines, and performances.

The opening night set the tone for what promises to be a season full of colourful experiences and family-friendly attractions.

1/14
Spectacular fireworks light up Global Village as Season 30 opens
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
2/14
Crowds gather to enjoy the dazzling fireworks at Global Village’s 30th season opening
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
3/14
Global Village 30 kicks off with a dazzling parade and fireworks display
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
4/14
Global Village comes alive with a colourful parade and thousands of enthusiastic visitors.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
5/14
Excited crowds cheer as Global Village 2025 opens with a vibrant parade.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
6/14
Visitors enjoy the festive parade marking Global Village 2025 opening
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
7/14
Colourful floats and lively performers wow visitors at Global Village’s grand opening.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
8/14
Visitors gather in excitement to watch the spectacular world-themed parade.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
9/14
Families gather to experience the music, food and fun at Global Village.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
10/14
Excited crowds gather near Motion Mode during Global Village’s grand opening.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
11/14
Visitors gather near colourful pavilions at Global Village Season 30.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
12/14
Crowds explore the vibrant pavilions, soaking in culture and cuisine.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
13/14
Global Village comes alive with crowds near the beautifully decorated pavilions.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
14/14
Visitors savour the sights and flavours along Happiness Street at Global Village
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Related Topics:
DubaiGlobal VillageGlobal Village Season 30

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Fireworks light up the sky in one of the earlier chapters

Don't do these 5 things in Dubai's Global Village 2025

2m read
Season 30 of Global Village kicks off with 30 pavilions, 250+ dining options, 200+ rides, and over 40,500 shows

Global Village opening: Top highlights you can’t miss

3m read
Can tourists open bank accounts in the UAE?

Can tourists open bank accounts in the UAE?

2m read
The update comes as part of the central bank’s ongoing review of account regulations.

Visitors can now open bank accounts across Saudi Arabia

1m read