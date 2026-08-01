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Oman Air reports delays after temporary airspace restrictions affect flights

Passengers urged to check flight status as airline works to restore schedules

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Oman Air reports delays after temporary airspace restrictions affect flights
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Muscat: Oman Air has warned passengers to expect delays on some flights after temporary airspace restrictions and exceptional operating conditions disrupted aircraft movements across parts of its network, adding to operational challenges facing regional airlines.

In a travel advisory issued on Saturday, the national carrier said the restrictions had affected flight schedules and that its operational teams were working around the clock to minimise disruption, maintain services and restore normal operations as quickly as possible. 

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The airline did not specify which routes were affected or how long the delays were expected to continue.

Passengers whose itineraries are disrupted will be contacted directly via WhatsApp, email or SMS, provided their booking details include up-to-date contact information. 

Oman Air said it may also rebook affected travellers on flights operated by other airlines where suitable alternatives are available to reduce the impact on travel plans.

The airline urged customers to verify their contact details and check the status of their flights through its official website before travelling to the airport. 

It apologised for the inconvenience caused, saying it was making every effort to minimise delays and thanking passengers for their patience and understanding as operations continue to be affected by temporary airspace restrictions.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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