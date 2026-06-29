Trial flights are under way as the airline prepares to restore services safely
Dubai: Oman Air has said flights to and from Khasab Airport will resume once the necessary technical and operational conditions are in place, stressing that passenger safety remains its highest priority.
In a statement issued on Monday, the airline said services to Musandam's Khasab Airport would restart only after all operational and technical requirements had been met, in line with the highest safety standards.
Oman Air said it was working closely with the Office of the Governor of Musandam and the Civil Aviation Authority to coordinate the operational measures required to restore services.
The airline added that it is currently conducting trial flights to assess the readiness of the route and verify the efficiency of operational procedures before scheduled flights resume on a regular basis.