Higher charges to apply to renewals, Tatkal services and travel documents
Dubai: Indian nationals in Oman will pay higher fees for passports and related consular services from July 1 after the Indian government revised passport charges, prompting the Embassy of India in Muscat to update its fee schedule.
The revised charges will apply to passport issuance and renewals, expedited Tatkal services, emergency travel documents and passport-related certificates, in line with a government notification amending passport service fees.
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Under the new structure, reissuing a standard 36-page passport will cost OMR53.750, while a 60-page passport will be priced at OMR72.600. The fees include passport charges, contributions to the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) and service charges collected through the Indian Community Assistance Centre (ICAC).
Applicants using the Tatkal fast-track service will pay OMR100.700 for a 36-page passport and OMR119.500 for a 60-page passport. The same rates will apply to replacements for lost or damaged passports under the normal service category.
The revised schedule also raises fees for children's passports, emergency travel documents and other consular services. An Emergency Certificate will cost OMR12.500, while an Identity Certificate will be charged at OMR25.600. Police Clearance Certificates, surrender certificates and other passport-related certificates will cost OMR21.800.
The embassy said the revised fees would apply to all applications submitted on or after July 1. Applicants will continue to receive services such as form filling, photocopying, photography and courier delivery through the Indian Community Assistance Centre at no additional cost.
The increase follows India's nationwide revision of passport service charges for both domestic applicants and Indian citizens seeking consular services through embassies and missions overseas.