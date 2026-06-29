GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Oman

Indian Embassy in Oman announces new passport fees from July 1

Higher charges to apply to renewals, Tatkal services and travel documents

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Indian citizens in Oman will
Indian citizens in Oman will
@indexIndia

Dubai: Indian nationals in Oman will pay higher fees for passports and related consular services from July 1 after the Indian government revised passport charges, prompting the Embassy of India in Muscat to update its fee schedule.

The revised charges will apply to passport issuance and renewals, expedited Tatkal services, emergency travel documents and passport-related certificates, in line with a government notification amending passport service fees.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Under the new structure, reissuing a standard 36-page passport will cost OMR53.750, while a 60-page passport will be priced at OMR72.600. The fees include passport charges, contributions to the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) and service charges collected through the Indian Community Assistance Centre (ICAC).

Applicants using the Tatkal fast-track service will pay OMR100.700 for a 36-page passport and OMR119.500 for a 60-page passport. The same rates will apply to replacements for lost or damaged passports under the normal service category.

The revised schedule also raises fees for children's passports, emergency travel documents and other consular services. An Emergency Certificate will cost OMR12.500, while an Identity Certificate will be charged at OMR25.600. Police Clearance Certificates, surrender certificates and other passport-related certificates will cost OMR21.800.

The embassy said the revised fees would apply to all applications submitted on or after July 1. Applicants will continue to receive services such as form filling, photocopying, photography and courier delivery through the Indian Community Assistance Centre at no additional cost.

The increase follows India's nationwide revision of passport service charges for both domestic applicants and Indian citizens seeking consular services through embassies and missions overseas.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Oman

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The Environment Authority said the operation was carried out in coordination with the Royal Oman Police and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources.

Endangered Omani spiny-tailed lizard smuggling foiled

1m read
Indian expats in the UAE will also have to pay more for passport services from July 1. Photo used for illustrative purposes

India hikes passport fees, applicable to expats in UAE

3m read
Travel UAE to Oman by bus: What to know

Travel UAE to Oman by bus: What to know

4m read
Updated schedule from Al Jubail Station enhances UAE–Oman bus connectivity

Planning UAE-Oman travel? Sharjah bus schedule changes

2m read