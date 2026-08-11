14 Filipino seafarers repatriated after MT Acheloos attack in Oman

The seafarers were safely disembarked at Shinas Port in Oman before being transported to Muscat International Airport for repatriation, according to the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Muscat. Upon their arrival in Muscat, MWO-Muscat and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) provided them with meals and airport assistance.

Dubai: Fourteen Filipino seafarers have returned to the Philippines after leaving the MT Acheloos, which was damaged by a missile while sailing near the coast of Oman on July 20, 2026.

In coordination with their respective licensed manning agencies, OWWA and DMW arranged medical checkups, temporary accommodation and other assistance before the seafarers returned to their families.

The seafarers arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City, where representatives from OWWA and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) assisted them.

The MWO, the Philippine Embassy in Oman and OWWA coordinated the seafarers' disembarkation, transportation and return to the Philippines. MWO-Muscat also coordinated with the seafarers' manning agency and the vessel's local agent in Oman to facilitate the process.

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