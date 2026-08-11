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14 Filipino seafarers repatriated after MT Acheloos attack in Oman

OWWA and DMW provided airport assistance, special financial assistance upon their arrival

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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14 Filipino seafarers repatriated after MT Acheloos attack in Oman
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Dubai: Fourteen Filipino seafarers have returned to the Philippines after leaving the MT Acheloos, which was damaged by a missile while sailing near the coast of Oman on July 20, 2026.

The seafarers were safely disembarked at Shinas Port in Oman before being transported to Muscat International Airport for repatriation, according to the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Muscat. Upon their arrival in Muscat, MWO-Muscat and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) provided them with meals and airport assistance.

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The MWO, the Philippine Embassy in Oman and OWWA coordinated the seafarers' disembarkation, transportation and return to the Philippines. MWO-Muscat also coordinated with the seafarers' manning agency and the vessel's local agent in Oman to facilitate the process.

The 14 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) departed Muscat on August 9 aboard Qatar Airways flight QR1125. They travelled from Doha to Manila on connecting flight QR932 on August 10.

The seafarers arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City, where representatives from OWWA and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) assisted them.

OWWA and DMW also provided airport assistance and special financial assistance upon their arrival.

In coordination with their respective licensed manning agencies, OWWA and DMW arranged medical checkups, temporary accommodation and other assistance before the seafarers returned to their families.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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