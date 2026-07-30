Livelihood assistance for returning OFWs highlighted

From crisis flights to business grants: support expands for displaced OFWs
'Hindi Lang Pauwi—May Panibagong Simula':
Marcos highlights reintegration aid for returning OFWs in 2026 SONA
Manila: Returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) will continue to receive government assistance ranging from livelihood funding and job placement to employment support, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said during his 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA), as the government ramps up reintegration efforts following the safe return of thousands of Filipinos from conflict-hit areas in the Middle East.
In a post summarising the President's SONA, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) highlighted that returning OFWs can access livelihood assistance through the AKSYON Fund and the OWWA-Kabuhayan Program, job matching through the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) and Bayanihan para sa Balikbayang Manggagawa job fairs, as well as employment support for workers seeking jobs either in the Philippines or overseas.
Marcos said more than 12,000 Filipinos were safely brought home, while over 140,000 OFWs affected by the Middle East crisis received various forms of government assistance, including food, financial aid, medical services, and shelter.
"Mahigit 12,000 kababayan natin ang ating naiuwi sa bansa nang ligtas. Mahigit 140,000 OFW naman ang ating nabigyan ng sari-saring tulong sa gitna ng kaguluhan sa Middle East," Marcos said during his address before a joint session of Congress.
Reintegration shifts from emergency response to long-term recovery
The announcement reflects the government's transition from emergency evacuation operations to helping displaced overseas workers rebuild their livelihoods after returning home.
While repatriation has traditionally focused on safely transporting Filipinos back to the country during conflicts or disasters abroad, labor experts have long argued that successful reintegration requires sustained support to prevent returning workers from falling into unemployment or financial hardship.
The Marcos administration said its reintegration strategy combines livelihood assistance, skills upgrading, job placement, and entrepreneurship support to help OFWs either establish businesses or re-enter the workforce.
Programs available for returning OFWs
According to the government, eligible returning migrant workers may access several forms of assistance:
Livelihood assistance through the AKSYON Fund and OWWA-Kabuhayan Program for qualified returning OFWs who wish to start or expand small businesses.
Job matching services through local Public Employment Service Offices (PESO) and specialized job fairs under the Bayanihan para sa Balikbayang Manggagawa program.
Employment facilitation, helping workers find jobs either within the Philippines or secure new overseas employment opportunities.
The initiatives are implemented by agencies including the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and local government units.
The government's assistance comes after months of heightened tensions across parts of the Middle East prompted contingency measures for overseas Filipinos.
The Philippines activated crisis management protocols, deployed rapid response teams, and coordinated with embassies and host governments to assist Filipinos affected by regional instability.
The operations included voluntary repatriation flights, temporary shelters, transportation assistance, medical care, and financial support.
Officials said not all OFWs opted to return permanently, with many choosing to remain in their host countries after security conditions stabilized. Others returned temporarily while evaluating future employment options.
Overseas Filipino workers remain a pillar of the Philippine economy, with millions employed abroad and remittances contributing significantly to household incomes, consumer spending, and foreign exchange reserves.
However, sudden displacement caused by armed conflicts, natural disasters, or economic downturns can leave returning workers without immediate income. Reintegration programs aim to reduce that vulnerability by providing financial assistance, livelihood opportunities, and employment pathways while encouraging entrepreneurship.
Labor advocates have also emphasized that successful reintegration depends not only on one-time financial aid but also on continued mentoring, access to credit, business development support, and local job opportunities.
Government agencies are expected to continue processing applications for reintegration assistance while expanding job fairs and livelihood programs for returning migrant workers. Officials have also indicated that contingency plans remain in place should conditions in parts of the Middle East require additional assistance or repatriation efforts.
For thousands of returning OFWs, the government's message in this year's SONA is that the journey does not end at the airport. The next phase focuses on helping them rebuild stable livelihoods, reconnect with their families, and find sustainable opportunities at home or abroad.