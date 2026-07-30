Livelihood assistance for returning OFWs highlighted

For non-resident citizens (i.e. Overseas Filipino Workers, OFWs) — income is taxable only when derived from sources within the Philippines. The Tax Code (Section 23) provides that an OFW's income from abroad (income from overseas employment) is exempt from income tax. The OFW tax exemptions stay under TRAIN law. But while OFW income from overseas are tax-exempt, income derived in the Philippines (investments, capital gains tax) are not. | File photo of OFWs flying back to the Philippines. Gulf News / Jay Hilotin