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Neymar scores twice and mocks critics on Santos return

Brace on Santos return as star answers lifestyle critics with playful jibes

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AFP
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Neymar
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AFP

Sao Paulo: Neymar scored twice for Santos and responded to his critics with a tongue-in-cheek goal celebration on his return to action after Brazil's disappointing World Cup campaign.

His brace helped Santos, who remain embroiled in a relegation battle, rescue a 2-2 home draw against bottom club Chapecoense on Saturday.

The result left Santos just one point above the relegation zone in Brazil's top flight.

The 34-year-old was making his first appearance for the club after a two-and-a-half-month absence and has frequently faced criticism over his lifestyle. 

He came under renewed scrutiny this week after taking part in a poker tournament while his team-mates were playing a Copa Sudamericana match in Venezuela.

Neymar responded by celebrating his opening goal with a card-dealing gesture before using a corner flag to mimic a golf swing.

Brazil's all-time record goalscorer called time on his international career after the five-time World Cup winners were knocked out by Norway in the last 16.

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