Travelling from the UAE to Oman? Sharjah-Muscat bus service gets new schedule

Plan your trip: Sharjah-Muscats Route 203 buses now on new schedule
Travelling between Sharjah and Oman? Passengers using the intercity bus service to Sohar and Muscat can now benefit from updated schedules designed to offer greater flexibility and convenience.
The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has announced revised timings for Intercity Bus Route 203, which connects Sharjah with Oman's cities of Sohar and Muscat.
The service departs from Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah and forms part of SRTA's efforts to enhance regional transport links and make cross-border travel smoother for residents and visitors.
According to the updated schedule, buses from Sharjah to Muscat will depart at:
6.30am
3.30pm
8.30pm
For passengers travelling from Oman to Sharjah, buses will depart from Sohar and Muscat at:
7.00am
1.30pm
3.00pm
SRTA said the revised timings are aimed at providing travellers with more options, improving mobility between the UAE and Oman, and ensuring a comfortable and safe journey that meets high standards of quality and efficiency.
The authority has advised passengers to check the latest schedules through its official channels and plan their journeys in advance to ensure a seamless travel experience.