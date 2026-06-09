GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Travelling from the UAE to Oman? Sharjah-Muscat bus service gets new schedule

Plan your trip: Sharjah-Muscats Route 203 buses now on new schedule

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Updated schedule from Al Jubail Station enhances UAE–Oman bus connectivity
Updated schedule from Al Jubail Station enhances UAE–Oman bus connectivity

Travelling between Sharjah and Oman? Passengers using the intercity bus service to Sohar and Muscat can now benefit from updated schedules designed to offer greater flexibility and convenience.

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has announced revised timings for Intercity Bus Route 203, which connects Sharjah with Oman's cities of Sohar and Muscat.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The service departs from Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah and forms part of SRTA's efforts to enhance regional transport links and make cross-border travel smoother for residents and visitors.

According to the updated schedule, buses from Sharjah to Muscat will depart at:

  • 6.30am

  • 3.30pm

  • 8.30pm

For passengers travelling from Oman to Sharjah, buses will depart from Sohar and Muscat at:

  • 7.00am

  • 1.30pm

  • 3.00pm

SRTA said the revised timings are aimed at providing travellers with more options, improving mobility between the UAE and Oman, and ensuring a comfortable and safe journey that meets high standards of quality and efficiency.

The authority has advised passengers to check the latest schedules through its official channels and plan their journeys in advance to ensure a seamless travel experience.

Related Topics:
SharjahOmantravel

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The facility will serve as one of the company's largest production bases outside China for anode materials used in lithium-ion batteries.

Oman gets world's largest lithium anode plant in Sohar

2m read
Trucks transporting goods through the approved logistics corridor and entering via the Khatmat Malaha and Al Madam border crossings will be exempt from truck toll charges within Sharjah.

Sharjah waives truck tolls for Oman cargo

2m read
Bus intervals on intercity routes will also be reduced to just five minutes during peak hours to accommodate the expected surge in passenger movement.

Sharjah: 9,760 intercity trips launched for Eid holiday

2m read
Sharjah launches Oman shipping corridor to Sohar Port

Sharjah launches Oman shipping corridor to Sohar Port

2m read