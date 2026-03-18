Eid Al Fitr 2026: Sharjah bus timings, routes and fares to know

Sharjah to Muscat this Eid: Two daily trips, fares confirmed
Dubai: The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has rolled out a wide-ranging operational strategy for Eid Al-Fitr 2026, designed to keep public transport running smoothly and efficiently as passenger numbers surge across the emirate. Whether you're planning intercity travel or getting around Sharjah itself, here's a full breakdown of what to expect.
The enhanced transport operation covers four consecutive days, from March 19 to March 22, 2026. During this window, the authority will run continuous shifts to maintain uninterrupted services, giving commuters greater confidence when planning journeys for family visits and leisure trips.
One of the biggest highlights of the SRTA's Eid plan is the rollout of 4,600 intercity bus trips connecting Sharjah with neighbouring cities. A fleet of 155 modern, well-maintained buses has been assigned to these routes, with each vehicle having passed thorough preventive maintenance checks and technical inspections ahead of the holiday period. Route deployment has been guided by detailed demand studies to ensure buses are available where and when they're needed most.
To cut down waiting times during the busiest periods, bus intervals will be reduced to just five minutes at peak hours, an improvement compared to the standard 45-minute gap on regular operating days. This is particularly relevant on the first and second days of Eid, when passenger volumes are expected to be at their highest.
Al Jubail Bus Station will serve as the central hub throughout the holiday, operating daily from 3:45 am until 1:30 am the following day. The extended hours are designed to accommodate early-morning and late-night travellers, and the station will be fully staffed with support teams on hand to assist with ticketing, boarding and general passenger guidance.
Travellers heading to Oman can use the international Route 203, which links Sharjah directly with Muscat. This service runs twice daily, with departures at 6:30 AM and 4:00 PM. Ticket pricing is set at 10 Omani rials (approximately Dh 100) for a one-way journey and 19 Omani rials (approximately Dh 190) for a return trip. Bookings can be made online through the Mwasalat Oman platform or in person at the Al Jubail Bus Station ticket counter.
Within the city, the authority will operate 1,144 daily trips across 12 main routes, utilising a fleet of 104 buses. With 527 bus stops spread across Sharjah, residents and visitors will have broad access to public transport throughout the holiday. It's worth noting that Route 22 will be temporarily suspended during this period due to the closure of Souq Al Haraj.
The SRTA's call centre will be available around the clock throughout Eid to handle taxi bookings across all vehicle categories, including standard taxis, family vehicles, ladies-only taxis, accessible transport for people of determination, and electric vehicles. The centre will also manage customer queries, feedback and lost-and-found reports, ensuring quick and reliable responses at all hours.