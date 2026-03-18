Eid Al Fitr 2026: Sharjah bus timings, routes and fares to know

One of the biggest highlights of the SRTA's Eid plan is the rollout of 4,600 intercity bus trips connecting Sharjah with neighbouring cities. A fleet of 155 modern, well-maintained buses has been assigned to these routes, with each vehicle having passed thorough preventive maintenance checks and technical inspections ahead of the holiday period. Route deployment has been guided by detailed demand studies to ensure buses are available where and when they're needed most.