GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Sharjah deploys 155 buses and 9,760 intercity trips for Eid holiday

More buses and shorter wait times announced for Sharjah Eid travel period

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Bus intervals on intercity routes will also be reduced to just five minutes during peak hours to accommodate the expected surge in passenger movement.
Bus intervals on intercity routes will also be reduced to just five minutes during peak hours to accommodate the expected surge in passenger movement.
Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah’s Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has announced a comprehensive operational plan for the Eid Al Adha holiday, increasing public transport services and trip frequencies across the emirate to manage higher passenger demand during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

The authority said the plan is aimed at improving traffic flow and ensuring safe, efficient and convenient transport services for residents and visitors throughout the holiday period.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

As part of the expanded operations, SRTA will operate 9,760 intercity trips using a fleet of 155 buses connecting Sharjah with other emirates.

Bus intervals on intercity routes will also be reduced to just five minutes during peak hours to accommodate the expected surge in passenger movement.

Marine transport services between Sharjah and Dubai will continue operating during the Eid break, with scheduled departures throughout the day. 

According to the announced timetable, ferries from Sharjah to Dubai will depart at 2:00 PM, 4:00 PM, 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM, while return trips from Dubai to Sharjah are scheduled for 3:00 PM, 5:00 PM, 8:00 PM and 10:00 PM.

The authority added that public transport services within Sharjah will continue operating through 104 buses carrying out 1,144 daily trips across 12 routes and 527 bus stops.

SRTA also confirmed that services on Route 22 serving Souq Al Haraj will be temporarily suspended during the Eid holiday period.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A parking meter in Sharjah. Residents urged to plan journeys as free parking and travel perks roll out

UAE Eid 2026: Free parking explained across emirates

6m ago3m read
Free parking, extended Metro and Tram hours announced for Eid Al Adha break

Dubai announces free parking, Metro and bus timings

2m read
Sharjah Police roll out comprehensive security and traffic plan for Eid Al Adha

Sharjah Police boost security, traffic patrols for Eid

2m read
Paid parking exempted except smart zones and blue-sign areas across emirate.

Sharjah announces free parking for Eid Al Adha

3m read