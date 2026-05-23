More buses and shorter wait times announced for Sharjah Eid travel period
Sharjah: Sharjah’s Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has announced a comprehensive operational plan for the Eid Al Adha holiday, increasing public transport services and trip frequencies across the emirate to manage higher passenger demand during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.
The authority said the plan is aimed at improving traffic flow and ensuring safe, efficient and convenient transport services for residents and visitors throughout the holiday period.
As part of the expanded operations, SRTA will operate 9,760 intercity trips using a fleet of 155 buses connecting Sharjah with other emirates.
Bus intervals on intercity routes will also be reduced to just five minutes during peak hours to accommodate the expected surge in passenger movement.
Marine transport services between Sharjah and Dubai will continue operating during the Eid break, with scheduled departures throughout the day.
According to the announced timetable, ferries from Sharjah to Dubai will depart at 2:00 PM, 4:00 PM, 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM, while return trips from Dubai to Sharjah are scheduled for 3:00 PM, 5:00 PM, 8:00 PM and 10:00 PM.
The authority added that public transport services within Sharjah will continue operating through 104 buses carrying out 1,144 daily trips across 12 routes and 527 bus stops.
SRTA also confirmed that services on Route 22 serving Souq Al Haraj will be temporarily suspended during the Eid holiday period.